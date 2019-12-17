Augusta looks to get more shots to fall when they resume play Thursday

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

The long layover for Augusta basketball is just about in the past. On Thursday, it's back to work as they start Peach Belt play, in one of the toughest conferences around.

This is still a team trying to find it's identity. Sure, they have scorers like Miguel Arnold and Rafael Monteiro, but they're also just not shooting the ball all that great from the outside. It's duly noted by Dip Metress. He likes the big guys getting buckets inside, but needs the rest to start knocking them down.

"That's a big concern, can we hit shots. People are sagging on us because our post guys are effective. We got to, I call them daggers, we've got to hit those daggers that when we're up three or four, they put us up seven on a three pointer. Our guys are good shooters, they're just not making shots, everybody goes through it" said Dip Metress

To that end, like any good coach, Metress is telling the guys to just keep shooting. Sooner or later they'll start to fall. Jags host Georgia Southwestern Thursday night.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT all rights reserved