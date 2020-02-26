Augusta knocks off USC Aiken 91-69 for their ninth straight win

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Augusta, Ga--Rafael Monteiro poured in a game high 27 points as five Augusta players scored in double figures leading Augusta to a 91-69 win over USC Aiken Wednesday night.

The Jaguars have now won nine straight and keep their hopes alive for winning the regular season Peach Belt Conference title.

Augusta shot 47% from the field and out rebounded the Pacers by 14.

Besides Monteiro's big game, Tyshawn Crawford added 18 points while grabbing 10 rebounds as the Jags were able to do damage on the inside and out, all night long.

Dhieu Deing led USC Aiken with 17 points as they too had five players register double figures.

In the women's game, Augusta picked up the 56-46 victory and improve to 8 and 11 in conference play.

Kierra Howard had 12 points while Ashleigh Boulin added 10 for the victorious Jaguars

