Augusta knocks off USC Aiken 79-71

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Aiken, SC--The Augusta men took down USC Aiken 79-71 Wednesday night to gain ground in the Peach Belt standings as a balanced attack and clutch free throws down the stretch would prove to be the difference.

The Jags scored the first nine points of the game and led by eight at the half. USC Aiken would finally take a lead with just over six minutes left, but the Jags would not waiver. Tyree Myers came up with a clutch three pointer to give Augusta a 74-69 lead, as they would not surrender it.

Miguel Arnold led five players in double figures as he scored 16.

Gus Rowland led USC Aiken with 20, but the Pacers shot just 39% for the game and a meager 17% from three point land.

In the women's game, it was the host Pacers winning 54-47 as Kwajelin Farrar scored 15 while grabbing 13 rebounds to lead the charge.

Augusta was within two in the final quarter, but back-to-back baskets by Farrar and Madison Williams would push the Pacers to a lead they would not surrender.

