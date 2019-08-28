Augusta knocks off Greenville 5-2

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

GREENVILLE, SC--The Augusta GreenJackets (72-61, 36-29) defeated the Asheville Tourists (56-78, 24-40) by a final score of 5-2 on Wednesday night. The win for the Jackets will keep them, at the very least, tied for 1st place with the Asheville Tourists heading into the final five games of the season.

In the 1st inning the GreenJackets got on the board. Frankie Tostado’s sacrifice fly scored Simon Whiteman from 3rd base to give the Jackets a 1-0 lead. The Jackets continued to score runs off Greenville starter Alex Scherff.

Logan Wyatt’s fielder’s choice in the 3rd inning made it 2-0 GreenJackets. Later in the inning, Jacob Gonzalez singled with the bases loaded to make it 4-0. A wild pitch scored Franklin Labour, and the Jackets lead was 5-0.

After Trenton Toplikar retired the first nine batters he faced, Greenville collected their first hit of the game in the 4th. Then in the 5th inning, Kervin Suarez belted his 2nd home run of the season, a two-run home run, to cut into the Jackets lead. Greenville trailed at just 5-2. Toplikar ended his night with a career high seven-innings, and his eight strikeouts were also a career high, as he allowed just two runs.

JJ Santa Cruz came on for the final two-innings, and the Jackets grabbed a 5-2 win to stay, at the very least, tied for 1st place with the Asheville Tourists.