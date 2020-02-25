Augusta hits their stride late in the regular season

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Augusta, Ga--Ever since the USC Aiken game, the Augusta men have been playing as good of ball as anyone in the Peach Belt Conference. They've run off an eight game win streak and have locked up a home playoff game in the post season tourney.

Wednesday, it's the rematch with the pacers, this time at Christenberry Fieldhouse. While overtaking UNC Pembroke for the top spot in the conference will be tough, the Jags want to continue to ride the current wave as long as possible.

"Well we've had about three times in the last three games where we've had an eight minute stretch where we are really, really good, and it always seems to be the beginning of the second half. So I'd love to bottle that up in the first half and see if we can get off to a better start." said Dip Metress

The game Wednesday is probably bigger for Aiken as the Pacers could find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAAs.