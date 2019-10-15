Augusta hits the court with two key pieces to the puzzle to fill

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

Augusta, Ga--The last time we saw Augusta basketball on the court, it was March and they were falling to Queens in Charlotte in the regional final. Deane Williams and Tyvez Monroe playing huge roles in the success of that team. Fast forward to today, and it's a new year for the Jaguars.

This year's version will be vastly different as they'll need to fill the void left by Williams, who was the go to guy a year ago. Don't feel sorry for coach Dip Metress, who's still loaded with talent. Metress realizes getting it done on the defensive end of the court will make all the differerence in the world.

"We address rebounding every day. We still have a good vibe about us. We have good youthful enthusiasm. We only have one senior, he's our work horse in Rafael Monteiro. I like our pieces and hopefully we'll keep getting better every day" said Dip Metress

Jags have also added Georgia Southern transfer and big man Tyshaun Crawford, Metress compares to a young Garret Siler.

