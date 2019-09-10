Augusta golf set to start the season

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Ready or not the college sports season is underway for pretty much everything. On the golf links, the Augusta men tee off this week and the women start on Monday.

For Caroline Hegg, it's a year after the team set 15 school records and made it to the NCAA Regionals. Now, with a pretty young roster, they are hoping to build off that and take the next step. A couple of highly touted, international freshmen will tee it up and could be difference makers.

"It's what golf is all about, about being comfortable with the competitive level you're at. Maria (Villanueva) one of our freshmen, won the Spanish Amateur this summer and Sy (Napabhach Boon-In), our Thai freshman, played on the Thai LPGA many times and won on the Thai LPGA and if you can handle that you can handle college golf" said Caroline Hegg

"We have three new players, we lost our two seniors last year, but with the three strong players, we're excited and I think we're a strong team this year" said Charlotte Alran

The women start the year next week in Tennessee.

