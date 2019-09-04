Augusta drops playoff opener 2-1 to Lexington

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

North Augusta, SC--In their first playoff game in six years, Lexington scored a run in the 8th and beat Augusta 2-1 to take the best of three series opener.

Legends pitcher Jon Heasley outdueled Norwith Gudino for the win as Heasley gave up one hit in six plus innings of work.

Gudino, coming back from being suspended by baseball, struck out eight while allowing just a couple of hits. The first knock he allowed was a Jeison Guzman solo homer that accounted for the first run of the game.

The GreenJackets didn't get a hit til the 7th when Tyler Fitzgerald homered to tie the game at one

An inning later, Lexington would retake the lead as they put together back-to-back singles, with the second one resulting in an Augusta error allowing the game winning run to score.

The series now switches to Lexington with game two on Friday night. Game three, if needed , would be Saturday night in Kentucky.

