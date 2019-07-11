Augusta disc golf community growing

AUGUSTA, GA -- Disc golf has seen a large rise in popularity over the past few years. There are trails all over the river region, most of which are completely free to play. The sport's main expense comes from the initial investment in discs. Discs are similar to Frisbees -- yet are designed differently depending on the type of shot you're trying to play. Think of using a 3 wood versus using a 5 iron.

There are plenty of local leagues around that you can join and play with a group if you don't feel like playing alone. CJ Nappier is one of the area's league organizers and appreciates the bond that the disc golf community shares.

"It's a second family. I mean, anytime anyone needs something, we have charity events just for the local players," said Nappier. "We've got one individual where his son had some heart issues. We raised over $6,000 for that family."

If you're interested in joining the disc golf community one of the best ways to do so through the annual Throw for our Warriors fundraiser. The tournament takes place on August second and benefits Wounded Warrior Project.