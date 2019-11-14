Augusta cross country team receives highest ranking in program history

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

Indianapolis, Ind. – The Augusta University Men's Cross Country team reach new heights this week, achieving the programs highest ranking at No. 16 in the nation.

The updated list, which came out yesterday, from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association saw the Jags move up eight spots in the poll after their runner-up performance in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional meet.

Augusta leapfrogged Mount Olive, who dropped from No. 15, to the

Jag's previous rank of No. 24. Queens, who won the Southeast Region, stayed ahead of Augusta, but only two places at No. 14. Colorado School of Mines remained the No. 1 team in the country while Chico State came in at No. 2, with Grand Valley State and Western Colorado tied for No. 3 to round out the top three.

As a top three finisher in the Regional, the squad earned an automatic bid to the National Championships in Sacramento, Cal. on November 23rd.