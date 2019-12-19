Augusta beats Georgia Southwestern in a game that featured seven ejections

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Augusta men knocked off Georgia Southwestern 77-68 Thursday night. The game saw seven players ejected in the second half following a skirmish near the Augusta bench.

Rafael Monteiro led the Jaguars with 25 points as Troy Cracknell added 24 in the win.

The ejections came after Cracknell dove for a ball near the Augusta bench, and got tangled with another player. There was pushing and shoving following that as three Hurricane players were ejected. Four Jaguars were also tossed with Tyshaun Crawford, Miguel Arnold, Tyree Myers, and Shawn Moss seeing their nights end early.

The Augusta women picked up their first conference win with a 60-56 win over Georgia Southwestern. Kennedi Manning had 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead the way.

Both Augusta teams are back home on Saturday when they take on Flagler.