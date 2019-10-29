Augusta basketball ranked #13 in the nation to start the season

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA – The Augusta Jaguars will begin the 2019-20 men's basketball season ranked #13 in the nation in the preseason poll of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The Jaguars were the only PBC team represented in the top 25 with USC Aiken and UNC Pembroke also receiving votes.

"We ended last year in this poll at number 16 and now we are picked 13th in the country out of 314 schools at our level," said Augusta head coach Dip Metress. "It is important for our team that we keep our eyes on the prize."

The Jaguars are coming off a tremendous 2018-19 season that saw them win the PBC regular-season and tournament championships, the first time the team has pulled off that double since 2011. 28-6 overall and 19-3 in conference play, the Jaguars advanced to the championship game of the NCAA Southeast Regional, the first PBC team to reach that round since 2015.

The 2019-20 team will be led by senior forward Rafael Monteiro, who was second on the team in scoring and rebounding and named All-Conference last year. Also returning is PBC co-Freshman of the Year Miguel Arnold who was third on the team in scoring and second in the Peach Belt in 3-point field goals made.

The Jaguars open the season on Friday, Nov. 8, against Mount Olive at the 45 Second Classic hosted by Barton College in Wilson, N.C.