Augusta basketball balances finals week with practice time

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

Augusta, Ga--After bouncing back with a win on Saturday against Paine, Augusta finds themselves with plenty of down time with finals on going. For a coach, never an easy period as they try to balance practice with kids taking their tests.

For the Jags, they're still searching for consistency and practice is the best way to get that. They'll have gone 12 days in between games and some of those days, nobody will be on the court. Yes, academics come first and coaches are always struggling to find a way to make everything work out.

"It's an easy flow once the exams are done, but it is a tough time of year. You have to manipulate your schedule a little bit because you don't want to practice without your whole team. We do some individual work, like we did on Tuesday when most of our guys didn't have exams, but Wednesday was a big day for exams so it's different every day" said Dip Metress

When the Jags do get back from exams, it's all league games and five of the next eight will be on the road. Then again, the first two during that stretch will be at home, so getting those in the win column would be big for Augusta.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT all rights reserved

