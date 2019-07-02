Augusta basketball adds guard to their lineup

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta University head men’s basketball coach Dip Metress announced incoming freshman Anthony Torelli (Toronto, Canada) as the latest signee for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

“Anthony has always played with good players on good teams so there will be an easy transition as a freshman,” Metress said. “We expect him to contribute right away. Anthony can make shots, is a willing passer, and can sit down and guard.”

Torelli grew up in Markham, Ontario, Canada, before making his way to the states where he graduated from the Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Maryland. The 6-4 guard lettered in basketball under coach Dan Prete and was named the Most Outstanding Player and the team captain in 2018-19.

“Torelli is a determined hard working player,” Prete said. “He has fought and conquered adversity and his future is extremely bright. We are excited to watch him grow and expand his game at Augusta.”

Torelli was also an honor roll student and competed with the Canada Elite club team out of Toronto. He averaged 15.0 points per game, seven rebounds per game, and five assists per game with Canada Elite.