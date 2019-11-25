Augusta and USC Aiken to meet in first round of NCAA volleyball tournament

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team is the No. 5 seed in the upcoming NCAA Southeast Region Tournament.

USC Aiken will square off against No. 4 Augusta at Wingate. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season.

The Pacers are 25-5 and won a share of the PBC regular-season title. Head coach Glenn Cox's team advanced to the PBC semifinals before falling to Augusta.

The Bulldogs will face No. 8 Emmanuel. Queens is the No. 2 seed and will face No, 7 Flagler. Third-seeded Carson-Newman squares off against No. 6 Anderson.

Match times will be announced later this week. The tournament will take place Dec. 5-7 in Wingate, N.C.