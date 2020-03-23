Augusta and USC Aiken standouts honored on the basketball court

Monday, March 23, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO – UNC Pembroke's Akia Pruitt, USC Aiken's Faison Brock and Augusta's Rafael Monteiro were named to the All-District team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Monday. Pruitt was named a first-team All-District selection and is eligible for All-America consideration. Brock and Monteiro were named to the second team.

Pruitt earns his second All-Region honor after being recognized by the D2CCA last week. A senior forward from Winston-Salem, N.C., He was named the PBC Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season, the first time a UNCP player has won that honor. A two-time first-team All-Conference selection (three times overall), he averaged 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53% from the field. He was ranked in the PBC's top five in rebounds and blocks and turned in six double-double performances, including a 20-point, 20-rebound effort in the road win over Winston-Salem State.

Pruitt became the PBC's all-time career leading rebounder this season with 1,011 in his career. He is also the first player in league history with 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. He won three PBC regular-season championships and two PBC Tournaments with the Braves and was named the PBC Tournament most valuable player in 2017.

Brock, a senior from Raleigh, N.C., earned first-team All-Conference accolades. He averaged a team-high 19.5 points per game and snagged a squad-best 7.5 rebounds per contest. Brock drained 47.8 percent of his shots from the floor and 81.3 percent of his free throws. He was second on the team with 62 assists and 50 steals. He finished second in the PBC in scoring and eighth in rebounds per game. Brock was also third in the league in free throw percentage.

He poured in a career-high 43 points in the victory at Young Harris. Brock snagged a career-high 14 rebounds in the come-from-behind win at Francis Marion. He ended his career with 16 double-doubles.

Brock stands in third place on the USC Aiken Division II career list for points (1407). He is also tied for first in free throws made (316), second in defensive rebounds (538), third in minutes played (3267), total rebounds (730), steals (129) and field goals made (484), fourth in games started (90), fifth in offensive rebounds (192) and sixth in games played (116).

Monteiro was also a first-team All-Conference selection for the Jaguars, the second All-Conference honor of his career. A senior forward from Sao Paulo, Brazil, he led the team in scoring with 18.4 points per game and was second on the team with 9.3 rebounds per game. The PBC Player of the Week on March 2, he shot 57.5% from the field on the season and was second on the team in assists.

Monteiro led the PBC in made field goals and was sixth in scoring, fifth in rebounding and eighth in field goal percentage. In two seasons in Augusta, he surpassed 1,000 career points and helped lead the Jaguars to two straight NCAA Tournament appearances.