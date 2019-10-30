Augusta and USC Aiken represented on first team All-Peach Belt Conference team

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Augusta University's Rafael Monteiro and USC Aiken's Zxavier Barmore have been selected to the first team preseason All Peach Belt basketball team.

Monteiro is a senior for the Jaguars and was part of the All Conference and All NCAA SE regional tournament team a year ago. He was second on the team in scoring adn rebounding and was in the top 10 of other categories.

Barmore, also a senior, was a first team Al- Conference selection a year ago and is a two-time conference player of the week.

He averaged nearly 19 points a game and was second in the league in assists.

