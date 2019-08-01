Augusta adds Georgia Southern big man transfer

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta University head men’s basketball coach, Dip Metress, signed incoming sophomore center Tyshaun Crawford for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

“Hallmark says there is Christmas in July,” Metress said. “We have harpooned a post presence with Ty and we are excited about his development for the next three years.”

The 7-foot center joins the Jaguars from Georgia Southern University where he played his freshman season in 2018-19. From Griffin, Ga., Crawford competed in 10 games for the Eagles off the bench and averaged 2.4 ppg and 1.4 rpg last season. He went 11-for-14 from field-goal range with a 78.6 field-goal percentage.

Crawford redshirted for the Eagles in 2017-18 after spending his high school career at Griffin High School. He averaged 10.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, and 3.0 bpg for GHS and was a first team All-Region section. Crawford also competed for Team Forrest on the AAU circuit and brought in 14.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks a game.