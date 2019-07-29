Augusta-USC Aiken basketball dates set for 2019-20 season

Monday, July 29, 2019

Augusta, Ga--College basketball schedules are starting to come out and we now know when Augusta University and USC Aiken will square off this winter.

The first meeting comes January 29th at the Convocation Center and then, February 26th, at Christenberry Fieldhouse.

The Pacers and Jags have played some epic games over the years and played four times last season alone.

The latest was the comeback the Jags had in the NCAA's this past March rallying from 21 down to knock off the Pacers.

