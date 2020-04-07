Augusta Prep seniors have empty feeling about early end to the season

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Augusta, Ga--With the spring sports season ending quickly and without any notice on the high school front, it left a lot of seniors without their night of being honored with family and friends. That can be a tough pill to swallow.

For the Augusta Prep girls soccer team, they have become a dominant program in the GISA ranks having won five of the last six state titles. While they got hit hard by graduation, the seniors were left without a night to be honored, and also denied a chance to defend their state title.

"We were pretty early into our season so we really didn't have that many games. We were already starting off so much better then we had hoped for after losing so many seniors we had last year. I think we were all pretty confident we would have made it this year too" said Quinn Murray

"We didn't really think it would come to this, so we thought we would still be playing. Or at least, take a break and then still be able to go back." said Carson McCollum

Both Murray and McCollum don't plan on playing college soccer beyond intramurals, but they still do kick the ball around on a regular basis.

