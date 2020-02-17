Augusta Prep ladies continue to make school history

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

Martinez, Ga--Basketball playoffs getting set to crank up on both sides of the river in all levels. For the Georgia independent ranks, it's been a record setting year for the ladies of Augusta Prep. Now, looking to make more history

Known more as a soccer program, for the first time ever, the Cavaliers have won the region title and won 20 games in the process. For their efforts, they get to host the first round of the playoffs. They gelled quickly and having that winning attitude from other sports, certainly helps.

"Yeah, there is, they had a great season in volleyball and went to the final. They won it last year in soccer so it's just they understand how to win and they know what it takes and it's good to have them all." Myran Hunt

"I definitely think that going into the region game we had more pressure because it would have been the first time that it ever happened. I think knowing that other people have done it, definetley helps." said Nina Shaver

With just a pair of seniors on the team so this could be the start of something big for Augusta Prep. They host Tiftaria Academy tomorrow night to start off states.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved

