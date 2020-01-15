Augusta Prep golfer to tee it up for Augusta University

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Martinez, Ga--Another area division one signing today an Augusta Prep golfer will stay in town and tee it up for Augusta University.

Mary Hunt Murray taking care of her paperwork and will start with the Jags program in the fall. She's been wanting to play big time college golf for several years now and to stay close to home made it a no brainer decision.

"I had a lot of good options. A.U. is close to home, which is good for my family, and I met the coach and as soon as I met here, I knew I wanted to go there. And then I met all the team and it just felt like home" said Mary Hunt Murray

While the ultimate dream for her is to play pro golf, she's going to major in microbiology with the hopes of being a doctor if golf doesn't work out.

