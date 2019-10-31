Augusta Prep chases cross country state titles

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Martinez, Ga--Cross country state titles are being awarded this weekend in Georgia and from the independent ranks, don't be surprised if Augusta Prep comes away with the top prize.

Two years ago the boys team won it all, last year, they came up just shy of repeating. After sweeping the top five places in the region meet a week ago, they have every expectation of winning on Saturday. Their just trying to add to the legacy of the rich, Cavalier program.

"If we win one more it would mean a lot because we've worked really hard this year. Last year we lost by one point so we're all kind of down after that. We lost some good runners from last year and it would mean a lot for us and the team." said Jack Collier

There's just one senior on the boys side of things and the girls are gunning for a three-peat and have almost an entirely new roster as they try to add yet another trophy as well.

