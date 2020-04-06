Augusta National to play differently in the fall

Monday, April 6, 2020

Augusta, GA-- With a fall Masters, Augusta National could play very different. Currently, the April date is usually towards the end of the season. This year, will be at the start of the golf season for Augusta National. Remember, the course is closed during the summer months

The biggest thing is the growing season for the grass. We see bent grass greens at the national, which does not like the summer heat. Also, the fairways. They usually over seed with rye grass so when they open in October, the course is starting to become nice and green. Mother nature may influence the Masters unlike any other year.

"The weather is going to play the biggest role in the entire ergonomically practice. If we have an October like we had last year, the greens can't be fast. I mean, it's just too hot and they have to control them. Hopefully the weather cooperates and we have an unbelievable Masters in November." said Kevin Kisner

"If we have the fall we had this past year, I mean, we were in a drought so, I think the course would have played firmer then it normally would" said Vaughn Taylor

Vaughn Taylor of course referring to the fairways seeing there are two different types of grasses being used for them and the greens. The other big news. The Augusta National Women's Amateur has been canceled for the year. They were hoping to reschedule, but the timing didn't work out. Augusta national saying similar to the Drive, Chip and Putt, for those who qualified this year, they can take part next year as well.

