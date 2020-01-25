Augusta Falls to Georgia College

Milledgeville, Ga. – The Augusta University Men's Basketball team dropped a close one to the Georgia College Bobcats 69-66 in a conference game. The Jaguars fall to 11-7 overall and are now 6-4 in PBC match ups. The Bobcats improve to 9-9 overall and are now 6-4 in conference contests.

The Jaguars opened up the game with a 5-0 run, only for their hosts to quickly erase it and flip the scoreboard around. By the first timeout at 15:46, the Jags found themselves down 11-5.

Georgia College kept on the pressure, never letting Augusta catch up throughout the first 10 minutes of the half, going up 26-12.

The Jaguars fought tooth and nail to get back into the contest, bringing the score to 36-34 at halftime.

Coming out of the break, Georgia College added some breathing room, checking the Jags at every corner. Augusta was unable to match the Bobcats throughout the second half, only ever coming as close as two points for the remainder of the match.

The Jaguars had a chance to tie things up late in the game, but with only a handful of seconds left, their rush to get to the basket came up empty, sealing the game for the Bobcats.

For the game, the Jaguars shot 23-of-57 (40.4) from the field, including eight from beyond the arch, and went 12-for-22 (54.5%) from the charity stripe.

Leading Augusta was the duo of Rafael Monteiro and Tyshaun Crawford, who each managed 19 points on the day. Crawford snagged an astounding 18 rebounds in the contest to earn a double-double performance.

Crawford and Darren Lucas-White led the defense for the Jaguars, with Crawford picking up a pair of blocks and Lucas-White snatching two steals.

The Jaguars head to Aiken, S.C. for a rivalry match with the USC Aiken Pacers on Wednesday, January 29th, at 7:30 p.m.