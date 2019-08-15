Augusta Christian product poised for a monster year at Kentucky

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

Lexington, KY--When the college football season starts, the area will be well represented with players all over the country. Some, at power five conferences like Auburn, Arkansas and Kentucky. For the Wildcats, it's Augusta Christian product Calvin Taylor, who's poised for a breakout season.

Back in 2015 Taylor signing his letter of intent to play in the bluegrass state. At 6-10 and going 310, Taylor is an imposing figure. Now a senior, he, and the rest of the Cats are expecting a big year. Slowly yet surely he's gotten better at causing havoc on defense and this year should be the best yet.

"Doing whatever I can to help the team. Just improving at whatever spots they need me because I can play pretty much everything they need me to do. Nose, five, three, just being real versitile in every situation they need me and just doing whatever coach needs. We have a lot of players in our role, but this year, it's time for us to shine" said Calvin Taylor

Taylor had 26 tackles including a sack this past year and he feels this will be one of the toughest wildcat defenses ever. He'll be playing in both Columbia and Athens this year so folks won't have to travel far to see him in action.

