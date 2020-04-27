Augusta Christian poduct signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday, April 27, 2020

Augusta, Ga--Former Augusta Christian star Calvin Taylor has signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor, who spent the last four years with the Kentucky Wildcats, went undrafted during the seven rounds of the NFL draft. But on Sunday, the Steelers called and Taylor is now headed to Pittsburgh.

This past year, he was co-sack leader in the SEC with ten and a half sacks as his stock soared.

When he was a senior at Augusta Christian, Taylor didn't get much interest until very late in the recruiting process when the Wildcats came calling.

He is the first Augusta Christian Lion to sign with a NFL team.

