Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Martinez, GA--The search for a new football coach is over at Augusta Christian. The program hiring Andy Stickel as their new head coach. Stickel has been part of the lions program for several years now in various roles. He takes over for Tyler Vanhook

Most recently he's been coach of the Lions middle school program, where he served in that role for the past six seasons.

