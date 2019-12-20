Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Martinez, Ga--Augusta Christian is looking for a new football coach as Tyler Vanhook is no longer in charge of the Lions on the field. In two years, Vanhook was 7 and 14 with four region wins.

This past year Augusta Christian went four and seven with three region wins. The school saying they are going in a different direction. You have to go back to 2012 when the program last had a winning record.

Vanhook had taken over for Keith Walton, when he stepped down three years ago.

