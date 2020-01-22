Auburn takes care of South Carolina on the plains

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J'Von McCormick added 13 and No. 16 Auburn beat South Carolina 80-67 Wednesday night to stop a two-game skid.

The Tigers started off sluggish but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench.

Auburn (16-2, 4-2 SEC) had to lean on its role players after the starters went a combined 1 of 10 from the field out of the gate.

Auburn shot 46%, including 14 of 27 in the second half, and outscored South Carolina 38-16 in bench points. The Tigers also shot 86% from the free-throw line, finishing 18 of 21. Three Tigers finished in double figures with Samir Doughty adding 11.

South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant on the front line who was out with a head injury, but were only outrebounded by four.

