Auburn leading rusher enters NCAA transfer portal

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Auburn, AL--Auburn running back JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.Tigers coach Gus Malzahn confirmed Wednesday that Whitlow is “looking for a fresh start somewhere else.”

Whitlow led the Tigers in rushing the past two seasons, totaling 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 763 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore while missing the Arkansas game and seeing limited action against LSU following knee surgery.Sophomore D.J. Williams leads the returnees after gaining 400 yards last season. Auburn also signed four-star running back Tank Bigsby in December.