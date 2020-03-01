Atlanta star Josef Martinez tears right ACL, set for surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez will undergo surgery after tearing the ACL in his right knee during the season-opening MLS match against Nashville SC.

The team announced the diagnosis Sunday for one of the league's biggest stars, who won the MVP award in 2018.

It's not known if the anterior cruciate ligament was completely torn. The seriousness of the injury will likely be disclosed after Martinez has surgery.

It can take anywhere from two to six months to recover from a torn ACL. That means Martinez might be able to return before the end of the season.