Atlanta United star Josef Martinez undergoes knee surgery

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United star Josef Martinez has undergone surgery on his right knee, more than two weeks after he tore his ACL during the league-opening match at Nashville.

Martinez posted an update on his Instagram page after the operation at UPMC hospital in Pittburgh. The striker gave a thumbs-up as he posed in his bed alongside one of his doctors, Volker Musahl. Also performing the surgery was Freddie Fu, the Pittsburgh-based orthopedic specialist who was hailed for saving Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career after he ruptured knee ligaments in 2017. The MLS season is now on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.