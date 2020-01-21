Atlanta United deals MF Julian Gressel to D.C. United a

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Atlanta, GA--Atlanta United has surrendered another big part of its MLS Cup-winning squad. The team traded midfielder Julian Gressel to D.C. United after failing to reach agreement on a new contract. Atlanta acquired $650,000 in targeted allocation money in 2020 and another $100,000 in 2021.

The team could also receive an additional $350,000 if Gressel reaches certain incentives with D.C. The 26-year-old Gressel scored 15 goals and added a franchise-high 35 assists over the past three seasons, helping Atlanta win the league championship in 2018. Last season, Gressel contributed six goals and led the team with 12 assists.