Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan has joined the 50,000-yard club

Matt Ryan has become the 10th NFL quarterback to pass for 50,000 yards in his career.

Ryan, in his 12th season with the Atlanta Falcons, surpassed the threshold by completing a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage midway through the first quarter.

The other active QBs with 50,000 yards are Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning.

Ryan began Sunday's game against Carolina with 3,246 yards passing as he tries to reach 4,000 for the ninth straight season.