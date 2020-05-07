Atlanta Falcons 2020 season schedule is set

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Atlanta, GA--The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 regular-season schedule is officially set. The season will begin and end with a pair of stiff tests and, in between, the Falcons will play a couple of prime-time games – both on the road. Here are the key takeaways:

Atlanta will kick off the 2020 season playing the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in Weeks 1 and 2. The Falcons will host the Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 13 before hitting the road to play the Cowboys on Sept. 20 in Arlington, Texas.

Since Dan Quinn has taken over as head coach, the Falcons are 2-2 against the Seahawks, including a 36-20 win over Seattle in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs in 2017. The Seahawks beat the Falcons 27-20 last year in Atlanta.

The Falcons have beaten the Cowboys in three of their last four matchups but fell 22-19 in their last meeting back in 2018. The last time the Falcons traveled to Arlington, they beat the Cowboys 39-28 back in 2015.

The Falcons will play in two nationally televised games in prime time this season. The first will be an Oct. 5 showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football." Then in Week 8, they head up to Charlotte to square off against their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers, on "Thursday Night Football."

The Falcons have won three of their last four games against the Packers, but all of those have come in Atlanta. They are 0-3 in their last three trips to Lambeau Field, including a 34-20 loss during their most recent visit, which was on Dec. 9, 2018.

The Falcons close out the season by playing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers twice in the final three weeks, including back-to-back road games. Atlanta travels to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs in Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 27 before heading to Tampa Bay to close out the season in Week 17.

The Chiefs and Falcons have met nine times during the regular season and Kansas City leads the all-time series 6-3. The Falcons are 1-3 all-time in games played at Arrowhead Stadium but did win the last time they were – 40-24 in the 2012 season-opener. Matt Ryan completed 21 of 33 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

Sept. 13 @ 1 pm Seahawks

Sept. 20 @ 1 pm at Cowboys

Sept. 27 @ 1 pm Bears

Oct. 5 @ 8:15 pm at Packers (MNF)

Oct. 11 @ 1 pm Panthers

Oct. 18 @ 1 pm at Vikings

Oct. 25 @ 1 pm Lions

Oct. 29 @ 8:20 pm at Panthers (TNF)

Nov. 8 @ 1 pm Broncos

Week 10 BYE

Nov. 22 @ 1 pm at Saints

Nov. 29 @ 1 pm Raiders

Dec. 6 @ 1 pm Saints

Dec. 13 @ 4:25 pm at Chargers

Dec. 20 @ 1 pm Buccaneers

Dec. 27 @ 1 pm at Chiefs

Jan. 3 @ 1 pm at Buccaneers