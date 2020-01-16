Atlanta Braves announce promotional schedule for 2020

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020

ATLANTA (January 16, 2020) – The Atlanta Braves unveiled their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 season at Truist Park. Highlights include six bobbleheads, including a two-part, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. ‘Braves Win’ set presented by Xfinity, commemorating the duo’s iconic celebratory high-fives, Star Wars Night on May 8, a Hank Aaron 1974 style replica jersey giveaway presented by Coca-Cola on July 30, the 11th annual Alumni Weekend August 14-16 presented by your Local Ford Dealer, and Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power on September 12. Returning this season are kids-only gate giveaway items for every Sunday home game (ages 14-and under). The Braves home opener is slated for Friday, April 3, against the Miami Marlins.

The 2020 promotional schedule includes more than 12 gate giveaways. Gate giveaways include a Ronald Acuña Jr. replica chain presented by Delta Air Lines on June 23, an Ozzie Albies Funko POP! Figurine presented by Coca-Cola on September 22, and a lineup of unique bobbleheads. The first bobblehead will honor retired Braves catcher, Brain McCann, presented by Northside Hospital on April 6. On April 17, fans will get part one of the two-part, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. ‘Brave Win’ set with part two on April 24. Max Fried’s bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola will debut on May 27, followed by a Tom Glavine 1995 MVP World Series bobblehead presented by Truist on August 16. The final bobblehead will be NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Mike Soroka, presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS, and will be featured on two nights, August 26 and August 27.

Every Sunday the team will have a kids-only gate giveaway for children ages 14 and under. The items include a miniature Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead, a pair of RaceTrac The Freeze Goggles, Braves socks, a lunchbox in July, and a backpack in August for back-to-school. As part of these giveaways, Hope & Will’s Sandlot will be free for kids on Sundays during the regular season.

The team has several specialty ticket packages for 2020, including a Silver Sluggers Bobblehead ticket package recognizing the 2019 Silver Sluggers award winners on April 7, Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT on April 5 and April 19, and the Braves Country 5K presented by Mizuno on June 6. The team is bringing back College Nights for the upcoming season with schools and dates to be announced at a later date.

Every weekend at Truist Park throughout the regular season, fans will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery, Friday Night Red Outs, Saturday Batting Practice with earlier gate opening times and access to lower-level BP viewing areas, Alumni Sundays presented by Hyundai, and Kids Run the Bases presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

