Athletic departments needing to explore all options going forward

As we sit here today, we really don't know what tomorrow will bring in the world of sports, none the less, three-four months down the road. Will the fall college sports season start on time? We can't say yes or no.

That's where Division One athletic directors are having to earn their keep right now as they work on their next year fiscal plan. Playing out various scenarios in how to go forward, realizing only one of those will play out. There's millions at stake as millions have already been lost, especially with no March Madness. At Clemson, Dan Radakovich is the A.D. And he knows it's too early to lean one way or another.

"They want to look at the opportunities to get back to our normal. Come the fall, we're playing football, we're playing soccer, we're playing volleyball. All of those things are really what we're pointing towards and at this point in time there's really not enough information to close the curtain." said Dan Radakovich

When you think of USC Aiken and Augusta's athletic departments, it's a much different model. And with no spring sports, they're not having to spend money on team travel, gameday staff or even officials, and that can add up quickly.

