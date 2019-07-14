Asheville pitches their way to series win

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (48-44, 12-12) fell to the Asheville Tourists (41-53, 12-12) by a final of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Asheville wins the series and the GreenJackets end their six-game road trip with a 2-4 record.

Asheville’s offense collected two, two-out hits in the 1st inning, and the Tourists jumped out to a 1-0 lead. Terrin Vavra doubled, and Kyle Datres singled to get Asheville on the board first. The Jackets scored their first run off starting pitcher Ryan Feltner in the 3rd inning. With Ismael Munguia on 1st base and Anyesber Sivira on 3rd base, Jose Layer hit into a double-play, but the Jackets scored Sivira from 3rd and tied the score at one.

Asheville received more two-out hitting in the 3rd inning. Niko Decolati’s infield hit scored one-run, and right after, Danny Edgeworth drove home two-runs with a double to bring the Tourists lead to 4-1. The GreenJackets had an answer in the 4th inning. An error for Asheville 3rd baseman Kyle Datres allowed one run to score, and later in the inning, Anyesber Sivira singled to make it just 4-3 Asheville.

While Trenton Toplikar tossed four-innings on the mound for the Jackets, allowing four-runs, Ryan Feltner goes six-innings on the mound for Asheville, allowing three runs. Only one-run was earned though for Feltner, and he pitched his way to a win.

Ryan Walker pitched three scoreless innings out of the GreenJackets bullpen, followed by one scoreless frame for Luis Amaya.

Jake Bird entered the game in the 7th inning for Asheville and pitched three scoreless innings to end the game and earn Asheville the series win, as he retired the first seven batters he faced.

Player of the Game: Anyesber Sivira, 2-3, R, RBI

After Anyesber Sivira laced two-hits in yesterday’s game, he came back on Sunday and had another multi-hit game. Sivira is now hitting .275 this season, and he also collected his 9th RBI of 2019 on Sunday.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (CSC) RHP Harold Cortijo (3-1, 1.62 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Keaton Winn (3-6, 3.70 ERA)

Keaton Winn will take the mound in the opening-game of a seven-game homestand for the GreenJackets. Last time Winn was on the mound, the Columbia Fireflies could scratch out only two runs against him, as he went five-innings. Winn has 62 strikeout this year to only 16 walks. He was drafted in the 20th round in 2017 by the San Francisco Giants. He returned to Iowa Western Community College for one more season and the Giants selected him again in 2018, but this time he was a 5th round selection and he decided to sign.

Harold Cortijo will toe-the-rubber for Charleston in the series opener on Monday night. Cortijo saw the GreenJackets earlier this month. On July 2nd, Cortijo tossed six-innings, and he allowed just one-run. The right-hander has been spectacular since making his first start as a RiverDog back on June 6th. He has not allowed more than two-runs in any of his six starts. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Next Homestand: Monday July 15th-Sunday July 21st

July 15th-17th vs Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees)

July 18th-21st vs Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates)

The Augusta GreenJackets return home on Monday July 15th for a HUGE homestand filled with fun for the entire family. It all starts on July 15th for our Garden City Bark in the Park Night. Bring your four-legged friends to SRP Park and enjoy the game against the Charleston RiverDogs. It will also be Military Monday presented by Humana- Military Tricare. Fans with a valid Military ID, patrons (active duty military and veterans) will get $2 off their ticket pricing when coming to the SRP Park Box Office for Monday games. On Tuesday July 16th, it will be Christmas in July as Santa and Mrs. Clause will throw out a first pitch and meet with fans. On Wednesday July 17th it will be St. Patrick’s Day in July, as we’ll feature Irish food and much more. It will also be Comfort Keeper’s Baseball Bingo. Thursday July 18th is everybody’s favorite day of the week, as it is Thirsty Thursday at SRP Park presented by Garden City Social, Mr. Tattoo, Kicks 99 and BOB FM. 1$ Natural Lights and PBR’s will be available from 6-8 PM. On Friday, July 19th it will be our EDTS Cyber Cooler Bag Giveaway to the first 1500 fans in attendance. On Saturday July 20th at 6:05 PM it’s our 13th annual Military Appreciation Night. On Military Appreciation Night, the GreenJackets will recognize and honor soldiers and their families for their dedication, commitment, and sacrifices they have made for our great nation. The homestand wraps up on Sunday, July 21st for Sunday Funday presented by Path 2 College 529 Plan. Come out and enjoy a great Sunday Funday where the GreenJackets will have a Pre-Game Catch on the field (4-4:30PM), Face Painting and much more to enjoy while at SRP Park. It will also be Paw Patrol Night. Come out and meet two of the Paw Patrol Characters as they will be here to take pictures with fans that come out to SRP Park on the Sunday, July 21st game!