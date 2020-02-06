A's pitcher Fiers eager to move on from whistleblower role

Mike Fiers is determined to move forward from his role as a whistleblower in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball. The Oakland pitcher doesn't want to be a distraction to his teammates as spring training begins.

The Athletics won 97 games each of the past two seasons to finish as the second-place team in the AL West behind the Astros, whom Fiers called out for a sign-stealing scheme that led to season-long MLB suspensions for Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. Both were then fired.