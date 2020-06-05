A's owner John Fisher to pay club's minor leaguers after all

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher has decided to pay minor league players after all while saying he made a mistake.

Club spokeswoman Catherine Aker confirmed Fisher’s plans that the San Francisco Chronicle first reported. Fisher also is establishing a fund to help furloughed employees.

Minor leaguers will receive their $400 weekly stipends through what would have been the conclusion of their season. Fisher's family founded the clothing retailer Gap Ltd. He is worth more than $2 billion, Forbes estimated.