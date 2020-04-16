A's minor league manager off ventilator in coronavirus fight

Thursday, April 16, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison has resumed breathing completely on his own for the first time in more than three weeks and no longer requires a ventilator as he fights the coronavirus.

His fiancee provided her latest update on Garrison's health status as he remains hospitalized in his home state of Louisiana. Fiancee Nikki Trudeaux says Garrison is weak and isn't talking yet but is making sounds. She has been making requests for nightly prayers during the 54-year-old ex-major leaguer's battle with COVID-19.