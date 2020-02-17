A's Liam Hendriks helps fire victims back home in Australia

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Liam Hendriks had to help somehow when fires ravaged his homeland in Australia this winter.

He briefly got home to Perth but mostly campaigned on social media from a world away to generate awareness and support for Red Cross Australia.

The Oakland Athletics pitcher is now back to baseball and committed to earning the closer role out of spring training even following a career year in 2019.

He is never one to be complacent and wants to be an example in the clubhouse for his hard work.