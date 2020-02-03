Area teams gear up for GHSA region tournaments

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
It's time for the region basketball tournaments in Georgia, as teams try to play their way into the GHSA state tournament. Here are some of the region schedules.

Class 6A Region 3 @ Evans
Boys
Tuesday
Greenbrier Vs Heritage
Lakeside Vs Alcovy
*Evans and Grovetown receive first round byes

Girls
Tuesday
Lakeside Vs Greenbrier
Evans Vs Alcovy
*Heritage and Grovetown receive first round byes

Semifinals on Thursday, finals and consolation games on Friday

Class 4A
Tuesday ARC Vs Thomson boys (@ Thomson)
ARC Vs Thomson girls (@ Thomson)

Thursday @ Cross Creek
Boys
Burke County Vs Baldwin
Thomson/ARC Vs Cross Creek

Girls
Burke County Vs Baldwin
Thomson/ARC Vs Cross Creek

Finals and consolation games on Friday

Class 2A Region 4
@ Laney
Tuesday -Hephzibah Vs Harlem (Girls)
Jefferson County Vs Harlem (Boys)

Wednesday - Boys JC/Harlem Vs Westside
Heph/Josey Vs Laney
*Glenn Hills and Butler have byes to the semifinals

Tuesday - Girls Hephzibah Vs Harlem
Screven County Vs Westside

Wednesday Heph/Harlem Vs Jefferson County
Screven/Westside Vs Butler
*Laney and Josey have byes to the semifinals.

Semifinals are on Thursday, finals and consolation games are Friday

