Area teams gear up for GHSA region tournaments

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

It's time for the region basketball tournaments in Georgia, as teams try to play their way into the GHSA state tournament. Here are some of the region schedules.

Class 6A Region 3 @ Evans

Boys

Tuesday

Greenbrier Vs Heritage

Lakeside Vs Alcovy

*Evans and Grovetown receive first round byes

Girls

Tuesday

Lakeside Vs Greenbrier

Evans Vs Alcovy

*Heritage and Grovetown receive first round byes

Semifinals on Thursday, finals and consolation games on Friday

Class 4A

Tuesday ARC Vs Thomson boys (@ Thomson)

ARC Vs Thomson girls (@ Thomson)

Thursday @ Cross Creek

Boys

Burke County Vs Baldwin

Thomson/ARC Vs Cross Creek

Girls

Burke County Vs Baldwin

Thomson/ARC Vs Cross Creek

Finals and consolation games on Friday

Class 2A Region 4

@ Laney

Tuesday -Hephzibah Vs Harlem (Girls)

Jefferson County Vs Harlem (Boys)

Wednesday - Boys JC/Harlem Vs Westside

Heph/Josey Vs Laney

*Glenn Hills and Butler have byes to the semifinals

Tuesday - Girls Hephzibah Vs Harlem

Screven County Vs Westside

Wednesday Heph/Harlem Vs Jefferson County

Screven/Westside Vs Butler

*Laney and Josey have byes to the semifinals.

Semifinals are on Thursday, finals and consolation games are Friday

