Area basketball teams come together

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Augusta, GA--The quality of high school basketball in the area is as good as ever. Year after year, teams make deep runs in states. Expect more of the same this season.

For the first time ever, many teams coming together in one venue as a preview of what's ahead. Practice is now underway and the games start in a couple of weeks. Today, an early look-see to what lies ahead.

"What's going through my mind, just want to come here and instill winning in the program. they won the region last year, which is big for the school, big for the culture and I just want to continue with that" said new Greenbrier coach Dee Howard

"With the different parts we have, just about everybody can do anything so everybody working together and doing what needs to be done, we can definitely get a win" said Jordyn Dorsey of Cross Creek

Don't be surprised if we have a couple of teams cut down the nets when the season ends in March.

