Aquinas wide receiver inks with Presbyterian

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Augusta, Ga--Aquinas standout wide receiver Lawson Bachelder signed to play college ball at Presbyterian College on Wednesday.

Bachelder getting his paper work squared away as he's headed to Clinton, SC. His brother is at Central Florida playing ball and he's leaned on him quite a bit lately.

"A big deal actually. He's been pushing me ever since he left. Telling me to get better every day, working out every day." said Lawson Bachelder

Bachelder had four receiving touchdowns this past year for the Irish.

