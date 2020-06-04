Aquinas product signs with Erskine

GRANITEVILLE, SC -- Even if schools can't host them, future college athletes continue to sign letters of intent from home.

Aquinas product Stephen Webster put pen to paper from outside of his home and signed with the Erskine basketball team surrounded by his family, coach Patrick Green, and athletic director Joe McBride. Webster was the only senior on the team this past season and the last Aquinas graduate from their 2018 state championship team. Erskine was a popular spot for football in the CSRA with many of our area's atheltes heading there, and that was something that helped make the decision easier.

"I went up to Erskine a month ago and met the coaches. And what they're all about I'm really interested in and that really helped me make that decision to go there," said Webster. "The other people feeling comofortable going there too made it more secure for me to want to go there."

From a young age, Stephen has been dedicated himself to basketball. He may not be the tallest or the biggest guy on the court, but it's only adding to his drive to become an impact player on the team.

"I'm just ready to give it my all and I just love being the underdog because it's what I'm used to."

The Webster family has a unique Christmas Eve tradition of going out together for a round of golf with all of their family. Even though basketball season overlaps with the Christmas holiday, Stephen still hopes to be able to make it home for the annual round. He also plans to study sports administration.