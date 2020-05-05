Aquinas long snapper inks to play college football

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Augusta, GA--It's been another banner year for kids signing to play college sports. The last few months have seen kids do it from home and even in their front yard. Another one of those today.

Aquinas football player Michael Bowles inks to play at Campbell in the Southern Conference. An interesting role for Bowles seeing he was basically the long snapper and special teams guy for the Irish. We're seeing more importance on those positions in the college ranks.

"I think it's a pretty important position. It's hard to do for some guys on some teams, so I think it's an important position. It's part of the game. My dad signed my up for a long snapping camp, and from there, it became a job" said Michael Bowles

Bowles has been wanting this since he was in 7th grade. Now, he's one of a half dozen off this past year's Aquinas football team to sign to play college ball.

