Aquinas basketball player grace Lammers signs to play college ball

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Augusta, Ga--A front yard college signing with Aquinas basketball player Grace Lammers taking care of the paperwork.

Lammers is off to Warren Wilson college in North Carolina.The leading scorer for the Irish actually had to look up where the school was, and was willing to go pretty much anywhere.

"My dad pretty much looked up the school and they were hey, we're interested in you and yeah, that's how it all started. I was hoping to play basketball and I was kind of surprised, yeah." said Grace Lammers

She may also run cross country, seeing she did that this past year for Aquinas as well.

