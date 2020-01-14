Antonio Gates announces retirement following 16-year career

Antonio Gates has announced his retirement. Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, with whom he became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL despite not playing college football. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end. Gates did not play this season. He will join the Chargers front office as a legends ambassador. He is the franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. His 220 regular-season games are second. He had eight seasons when he had eight or more touchdowns and 21 multi-TD games.